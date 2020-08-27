Osceola Heritage Park, an ASM Global Complex, Announces BioAssured Certification Safety Measures

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Heritage Park, Central Florida's Entertainment Complex, is the first entertainment venue in Central Florida to adopt the BioAssured disinfection process, thereby, achieving BioAssured Certification™, the gold standard in a multi-layered disinfection and continuous protection solution. As part of OHP's umbrella VenueShield program, the venue has taken a frontrunner position in adopting the most effective and cutting edge technologies to ensure the health and safety of clients and patrons.

The new technology is in place and the Mecum Auction, August 27-29 2020, marks the first event where it is being utilized. For Central Floridians dependent on conferences and events that support the local economy, this event marks a milestone in the reopening protocols of the region.

A team of industrial hygienists and technicians, provided by Massey Services, began treatments inside Osceola Heritage Park complex last Thursday, assessing and deploying the BioAssured multi-layered process. ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) testing before and after the treatments confirmed a significant reduction in bioloading, which measures the presence of potentially harmful viral hosts and bacteria on surfaces that contribute to human transmission. ATP testing is part of the BioAssured Regulatory Compliance Program™ that helps venues hold their janitorial staff accountable, ensuring the efficacy of cleaning protocols for the ongoing safety for all guests and staff.

Traditional disinfectant products "kill" by way of chemical dehydration; they are meant to act quickly, but have no residual or long term protection. The moment people enter the space, the sanitized surfaces are vulnerable to recontamination. Fogging in a large convention space is similarly ineffective.

BioAssured uses established safe and effective disinfection processes, including an EPA Registered List N cleaner, disinfectant, sanitizer, virucide and fungicide which kills 99.99% of viruses, including H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) followed by the implementation of nano-technology on surfaces. A proprietary coating is applied which imparts a durable biostatic finish on surfaces, deactivating microorganisms by puncturing cell walls at the microscopic level. This nano-coating remains active for a minimum of 30 days. The BioAssured defense in-depth approach utilizes placement of ground-breaking technologies like The Healthe Entry™. This solution uses Healthe's UVC 222 technology to protect any entrance. Healthe 222™ is a frequency of light that kills up to 99.9%* of bacteria and viruses including coronaviruses (*depends on the length of UVC 222 exposure). Healthe 222™ is safe for occupied spaces and reduces the bio-load by decreasing the contaminants that enter the space. The Healthe Entry™ is being used in two locations at the Mecum venue.

Robb Larson, General Manager of Osceola Heritage Park/ASM Global said, "We selected the BioAssured Certification because we understood the need for a sustainable solution that will carry us beyond 2020. Our clients and guests come from all over the world and their safety is a top priority."

About Osceola Heritage ParkOpened in 2003, Osceola Heritage Park is the only venue in Central Florida that has 200 acres, an indoor Arena with beautiful private club space, an outdoor Stadium, and Events Center. The venue, managed by ASM Global, is dedicated to bringing world- class entertainment to Osceola County while providing a home for community and philanthropic events as well.

About BioAssured BioAssured was founded in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic to create a standard of sanitization that provides consumers with consistency and confidence across all industries and markets. By designating a facility as BioAssured, the name will reassure its occupants that scientific assessments have taken place and solutions deployed to offer the highest levels of bioprotection available. BioAssured Certifications are available for viewing in a national database. Signage and stickers are displayed in all BioAssured locations. For more information visit www.BioAssured.us.

About ASM Global ASM Global is the world's leading venue management and services company. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences. ASM Global's diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company's 61,000 passionate employees around the world delivers locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners, and operations, and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.

