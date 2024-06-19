OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its

2024 General Shareholders’ Meeting and the Evolution of the Board of Directors Ready to Drive the Strategic Company’s Growth

Nantes, France – June 19, 2024, 6:15pm CET – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved appointment of four new independent Directors:

Marc Dechamps, Martine George, Markus Goebel and Cécile Nguyen-Cluzel who together bring a wealth of experience from leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical and health financial industry reenforcing the key strategic skills of the Board. The newly installed Board has appointed Didier Hoch as its Chairman. He succeeds Dominique Costantini who did not run for a new mandate at this Shareholders’ meeting.

Didier Hoch, of OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Chairman of the Board, comments: "I am very honoured by the confidence the Board of Directors has placed in me by appointing me as OSE Chairman of the Board. I would like to thank Dominique Costantini for her support and active collaboration throughout the past years. I am very pleased to welcome new international board members, highly experienced pharmaceutical and financial experts who bring strong track record in scientific and medical innovation, business strategy and international scope. Alongside the OSE Management team and Nicolas Poirier, the CEO, they will contribute to further Company’s development and growth strategy.”

Dominique Costantini adds:” I am very proud since the founding of OSE to have contributed to its evolution and its current positioning on attractive therapeutic innovations, through the exceptional work carried out by the entire OSE team. I am very pleased with the appointment of Didier Hoch as OSE Chairman and by the support of such a highly qualified Board. Didier’s deep knowledge and understanding of the Company and his rich international experience in the pharmaceutical industry fit perfectly with the OSE growth strategy. I am fully confident in the management team, which will be strengthened as part of a succession plan, we have implemented to ensure the continuity of my operational functions.”

The results of each resolution voted on can be found on the Company’s website in the "Investor – General Shareholders’ Meeting” section: https://ose-immuno.com/en/general-shareholders-meetings/

In total, the shareholders who participated in person, by proxy to the chairwoman, by proxy to a third party or by postal vote owned 8,054,991 shares representing 12,131,115 votes, i.e. 37% of the share capital and 44.4% of the voting rights.

The shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors of OSE Immunotherapeutics now includes the 10 following members:

Didier Hoch, Chairman

Maryvonne Hiance, Vice-Chairwoman

Anne-Laure Autret-Cornet, Director representing the employee shareholders and Chief Financial Officer

Marc Dechamps, independent Director

Brigitte Dréno, independent Director

Martine George, independent Director

Markus Goebel, independent Director

Eric Leire, independent Director

Cécile Nguyen-Cluzel, independent Director

Nicolas Poirier, Director and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I). The Company’s current well-balanced first-in-class clinical pipeline includes:

Tedopi ® (immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): this cancer vaccine is the Company’s most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi ® in combination are ongoing in solid tumors.

(immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): this cancer vaccine is the Company’s most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi in combination are ongoing in solid tumors. OSE-279 (anti-PD1): first positive results in the ongoing Phase 1/2 in solid tumors.

OSE-127 - lusvertikimab (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor); ongoing Phase 2 in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics); ongoing preclinical research in leukemia (OSE Immunotherapeutics).

- lusvertikimab (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor); ongoing Phase 2 in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics); ongoing preclinical research in leukemia (OSE Immunotherapeutics). FR-104/VEL-101 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); successful Phase 1 in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); successful Phase 1 in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). Anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors and cardiovascular-renal-metabolic diseases (CRM); positive Phase 1 dose escalation results in monotherapy and in combination; Phase 2 in CRM diseases planned to be initiated end of 2024.

developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors and cardiovascular-renal-metabolic diseases (CRM); positive Phase 1 dose escalation results in monotherapy and in combination; Phase 2 in CRM diseases planned to be initiated end of 2024. ABBV-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb) developed in partnership with AbbVie in chronic inflammation.

OSE Immunotherapeutics expects to generate further significant value from its three proprietary drug discovery platforms, which are central to its ambitious goal to deliver next-generation first-in-class immunotherapies:

Pro-resolutive mAb platform focused on targeting and advancing inflammation resolution and optimizing the therapeutic potential of targeting Neutrophils and Macrophages in I&I. ABBV-230 (licensed to AbbVie) is the first candidate generated by the platform, additional discovery programs ongoing on new pro-resolutive GPCRs.

focused on targeting and advancing inflammation resolution and optimizing the therapeutic potential of targeting Neutrophils and Macrophages in I&I. (licensed to AbbVie) is the first candidate generated by the platform, additional discovery programs ongoing on new pro-resolutive GPCRs. Myeloid Checkpoint platform focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO by targeting immune regulatory receptors expressed by Macrophages and Dendritic cells. BI 765063 and BI 770371 (licensed to Boehringer Ingelheim) are the most advanced candidates generated by the platform. Ongoing additional discovery programs, in particular with positive preclinical results obtained in monotherapy with new anti- CLEC-1 mAbs.

focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO by targeting immune regulatory receptors expressed by Macrophages and Dendritic cells. and (licensed to Boehringer Ingelheim) are the most advanced candidates generated by the platform. Ongoing additional discovery programs, in particular with positive preclinical results obtained in monotherapy with new anti- mAbs. BiCKI® Platform is a bifunctional fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. A first program has been acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim.





Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "target”, "plan”, or "estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2024, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2023, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

Nantes, France – le 19 juin 2024, 18 heures 15 – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) annonce que l’Assemblée générale réunie ce jour a approuvé toutes les résolutions proposées par le Conseil d’administration.

Les actionnaires ont également approuvé la nomination de quatre nouveaux administrateurs indépendants : Marc Dechamps, Martine George, Markus Goebel et Cécile Nguyen-Cluzel qui apportent à la Société leur grande expérience du leadership dans l’industrie biopharmaceutique et renforcent les compétences clés du Conseil d’administration. Le nouveau Conseil a nommé Didier Hoch en tant que Président du Conseil. Il succède à Dominique Costantini qui n’a pas souhaité renouveler son mandat d’administrateur lors de cette Assemblée générale des actionnaires.

Didier Hoch, Président du Conseil d’administration d’OSE Immunotherapeutics, commente : « Je suis très honoré de la confiance que me témoigne le Conseil en me nommant Président d’OSE. Je voudrais remercier Dominique Costantini pour son soutien et pour sa collaboration active tout au long de ces dernières années. Je suis très heureux d’accueillir des nouveaux administrateurs internationaux très expérimentés dans les domaines de l’industrie pharmaceutique et de la finance. Ils nous apportent leur expérience de la science, de l’innovation médicale et de la stratégie d’entreprise. Aux côtés de l’équipe de direction d’OSE et de Nicolas Poirier, son Directeur général, ils vont contribuer au développement et à la stratégie de croissance de la Société ».

Dominique Costantini ajoute : « Je suis très honorée d’avoir contribué à l’évolution d’OSE depuis sa création et à son positionnement actuel sur des innovations thérapeutiques de premier plan grâce au travail exceptionnel de toute l’équipe d’OSE. Je suis très heureuse de la nomination de Didier Hoch en tant que Président d’OSE et du soutien d’un Conseil hautement qualifié. Son excellente connaissance de la Société et de ses enjeux et son expérience internationale dans l’industrie pharmaceutique sont en parfaite adéquation avec la stratégie de croissance d’OSE. J’ai toute confiance dans l’équipe de direction qui sera renforcée dans le cadre d’un plan de succession que nous avons mis en place pour assurer la continuité de mes fonctions opérationnelles ».

Le résultat complet des votes de l’Assemblée générale mixte est disponible sur le site internet de la Société, rubrique Investisseurs/Assemblée Générale : https://www.ose-immuno.com/assemblees-generales/

Au total, les actionnaires ayant participé en présentiel, par pouvoir au président, pouvoir à un tiers ou vote par correspondance possédaient 8 054 991 actions représentant 12 131 115 voix, soit 37 % du capital et 44,4 % des droits de vote.

L’Assemblée générale mixte a adopté toutes les résolutions proposées par le Conseil d’administration.

Les actionnaires ont approuvé les comptes sociaux et les comptes consolidés de l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

Le Conseil d’administration d’OSE Immunotherapeutics comprend 10 administrateurs :

Didier Hoch, Président

Maryvonne Hiance, Vice-Présidente

Anne-Laure Autret-Cornet, Administratrice représentant les salariés actionnaires et Directrice financière

Marc Dechamps, administrateur indépendant

Brigitte Dréno, administratrice indépendante

Martine George, administratrice indépendante

Markus Goebel, administrateur indépendant

Eric Leire, administrateur indépendant

Cécile Nguyen-Cluzel, administratrice indépendante

Nicolas Poirier, administrateur et Directeur général

À PROPOS D’OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics est une société de biotechnologie qui développe des produits first-in-class en immuno-oncologie (IO) et immuno-inflammation (I&I). Son portefeuille clinique first-in-class comprend :

Tedopi® (immunothérapie d’activation des lymphocytes T spécifiques contre les cellules cancéreuses, « off-the-shelf » à base de néo-épitopes) : le produit le plus avancé de la Société ; résultats positifs de l’essai de Phase 3 (Atalante 1) dans le cancer du poumon non à petites cellules (CPNPC) chez les patients en résistance secondaire après échec d’un inhibiteur de point de contrôle. D’autres essais, promus par des groupes cliniques en oncologie, de Tedopi® en combinaison sont en cours dans des tumeurs solides.

(immunothérapie d’activation des lymphocytes T spécifiques contre les cellules cancéreuses, « off-the-shelf » à base de néo-épitopes) : le produit le plus avancé de la Société ; résultats positifs de l’essai de Phase 3 (Atalante 1) dans le cancer du poumon non à petites cellules (CPNPC) chez les patients en résistance secondaire après échec d’un inhibiteur de point de contrôle. D’autres essais, promus par des groupes cliniques en oncologie, de Tedopi® en combinaison sont en cours dans des tumeurs solides. OSE-279 (anti-PD1) : Premiers résultats positifs de l’étude de Phase 1/2 en cours dans les tumeurs solides.

(anti-PD1) : Premiers résultats positifs de l’étude de Phase 1/2 en cours dans les tumeurs solides. OSE-127 - Lusvertikimab (anticorps monoclonal humanisé antagoniste du récepteur IL-7) : Phase 2 en cours dans la rectocolite hémorragique (promoteur OSE Immunotherapeutics) ; des travaux de recherche préclinique en cours dans les leucémies (OSE Immunotherapeutics). FR104/VEL-101 (anticorps monoclonal anti-CD28) : développé en partenariat avec Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. dans la transplantation ; Phase 1/2 en cours dans la transplantation rénale (sous la promotion du Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nantes) ; Phase 1 finalisée avec succès aux Etats-Unis (promoteur Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). Anticorps monoclonaux anti-SIRPa développés en partenariat avec Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) dans les tumeurs solides avancées et les maladies cardiovasculaires, rénales et métaboliques (CVRM) ; résultats positifs de la Phase 1 d’escalade de dose en monothérapie et en association ; démarrage d’une Phase 2 dans les maladies CVRM prévu fin 2024. ABBV-230 (anticorps monoclonal agoniste de ChemR23) développé en partenariat avec AbbVie dans l’inflammation chronique.

(anticorps monoclonal humanisé antagoniste du récepteur IL-7) : Phase 2 en cours dans la rectocolite hémorragique (promoteur OSE Immunotherapeutics) ; des travaux de recherche préclinique en cours dans les leucémies (OSE Immunotherapeutics).

OSE Immunotherapeutics vise à créer une valeur significative à travers ses trois plateformes de recherche brevetées, au centre de son objectif de délivrer des traitements d’immunothérapie de nouvelle génération first-in-class :

Plateforme Anticorps monoclonaux pro-résolutifs qui vise à améliorer la résolution de l’inflammation et à optimiser le potentiel thérapeutique du ciblage des neutrophiles et des macrophages en I&I. ABBV-230 (licencié à AbbVie) est le premier candidat issu de cette plateforme, d’autres programmes de recherche sont en cours sur des nouvelles cibles GPCRs.

qui vise à améliorer la résolution de l’inflammation et à optimiser le potentiel thérapeutique du ciblage des neutrophiles et des macrophages en I&I. (licencié à AbbVie) est le premier candidat issu de cette plateforme, d’autres programmes de recherche sont en cours sur des nouvelles cibles GPCRs. Plateforme Points de contrôle myéloïdes qui vise à optimiser le potentiel thérapeutique des cellules myéloïdes en IO en ciblant les récepteurs immunitaires régulateurs exprimés par les macrophages et les cellules dendritiques. BI 765063 et BI 770371 (licenciés à Boehringer Ingelheim) sont les candidats les plus avancés générés par cette plateforme. D’autres programmes de recherche sont en cours, en particulier le nouvel anticorps monoclonal anti-CLEC-1 qui a montré des résultats précliniques positifs en monothérapie.

qui vise à optimiser le potentiel thérapeutique des cellules myéloïdes en IO en ciblant les récepteurs immunitaires régulateurs exprimés par les macrophages et les cellules dendritiques. et (licenciés à Boehringer Ingelheim) sont les candidats les plus avancés générés par cette plateforme. D’autres programmes de recherche sont en cours, en particulier le nouvel anticorps monoclonal qui a montré des résultats précliniques positifs en monothérapie. Plateforme BiCKI®, une plateforme bifonctionnelle de protéines de fusion construite autour d’une ossature centrale anti-PD1 fusionnée à une nouvelle cible d’immunothérapie pour augmenter l’efficacité antitumorale. Un premier programme a été acquis par Boehringer Ingelheim.





Plus d’informations sur les actifs d’OSE Immunotherapeutics sont disponibles sur le site de la Société : http://ose-immuno.com

Suivez-nous sur X et Linkedln.

Déclarations prospectives

Ce communiqué contient de manière implicite ou expresse des informations et déclarations pouvant être considérées comme prospectives concernant OSE Immunotherapeutics. Elles ne constituent pas des faits historiquement avérés. Ces informations et déclarations comprennent des projections financières reposant sur des hypothèses ou suppositions formulées par les dirigeants d’OSE Immunotherapeutics à la lumière de leur expérience et de leur perception des tendances historiques, de la situation économique et sectorielle actuelle, de développements futurs et d’autres facteurs qu’ils jugent opportuns.

Ces déclarations prospectives peuvent être souvent identifiées par l’usage du conditionnel et par les verbes « s’attendre

à », « anticiper », « croire », « planifier » ou « estimer » et leurs déclinaisons et conjugaisons ainsi que par d’autres termes similaires.

Bien que la direction d’OSE Immunotherapeutics estime que ces déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les actionnaires d’OSE Immunotherapeutics et les autres investisseurs sont alertés sur le fait que leur réalisation est sujette par nature à de nombreux risques connus ou non et incertitudes, difficilement prévisibles et en dehors du contrôle d’OSE Immunotherapeutics. Ces risques peuvent impliquer que les résultats réels et développements effectivement réalisés diffèrent significativement de ceux indiqués ou induits dans ces déclarations prospectives. Ces risques comprennent notamment ceux développés ou identifiés dans les documents publics déposés par OSE Immunotherapeutics auprès de l’AMF. De telles déclarations prospectives ne constituent en rien la garantie de performances à venir.

Ce communiqué n’inclut que des éléments résumés et doit être lu avec le Document d’Enregistrement Universel d’OSE Immunotherapeutics, enregistré par l’AMF le 30 avril 2024, incluant le rapport financier annuel 2023, disponible sur le site internet d’OSE Immunotherapeutics.

OSE Immunotherapeutics ne prend aucun engagement de mettre à jour les informations et déclarations prospectives à l’exception de ce qui serait requis par les lois et règlements applicables.

