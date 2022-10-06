OSG Announces New Corporate Identity and Unveils New Platform

New Company EverView™ to Use All-in-One Bill Payment Platform to Drive Digital Adoption in Millions of U.S. Households

CARLSTADT, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Output Services Group (OSG), a global provider of billing and payment solutions, announced today that it changed its corporate identity to EverView and launched an all-in-one Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform under the same name. The new identity and platform demonstrate the company's evolution from legacy print and paper billing to a digital-first company. EverView will play a pivotal role in accelerating a consumer shift from paper to digital billing and payments, while helping companies unlock new business opportunities and reduce their environmental impact.

"EverView will transform what has been a highly commoditized and often overlooked back-office transaction into a secure, digitally enabled value-adding customer interaction," saidKen Powell, Chief Commercial Officer of EverView. "We took best-in-class MarTech, FinTech, and AdTech capabilities to build an omnichannel SaaS platform to enable our clients to hyper-customize their and their customers' experience. This will help them reduce billing costs, shorten payment cycles, and solidify consumer loyalty."

The paper industry is grappling with systemic challenges including sharp price increases following mill shutdowns and the conversions of mills from paper to cardboard stemming from the growth of e-commerce; this has been further magnified by increased labor and fuel costs, as well as the loss of the Asian market capacity. As a result, over the course of two years, the cost of paper has steadily risen approximately 25% according to the U.S. Paper Price Index (PPI) .

"EverView's digital strategy and capabilities are the culmination of years of research and product-testing aimed at alleviating the costs and environmental impact associated with shipping paper bills to millions of consumers on a recurring basis," said Eric W. Ek, Chief Executive Officer of EverView. "We will continue helping our clients navigate the industry's challenges by creating easy-to-customize offerings that meet their customers' expectations, print and digital."

In 2021, the company sent 1.3 billion paper bills across the United States.

"We are excited to partner with EverView and help the Company reach its maximum potential as it unveils its new brand and platform. We strongly believe that this digital-first strategy, coupled with its operational scale, can and will transform the bill payment industry," said Robin Challis, Partner at Pemberton, majority investor in EverView. "With EverView's culture of innovation, adaptation and determination, we are confident that the Company will thrive."

"The launch of the EverView brand and its new digital capabilities marks a new chapter in the Company's story," said Stephanie Slavkin, Senior Director at Apogem Capital, minority investor in EverView. "Eric, Ken, and the entire leadership team have been working tirelessly to get to this moment, and we are confident that the new brand and platform will help the Company reach its goals. We're excited to see all that EverView will achieve in the coming months and years with this launch."

Through EverView's proprietary digital adoption journeys, companies can address the paradigms deterring consumers from going paperless and accelerate their shift to digital billing and payments.

EverView conducted a survey to gauge the sentiment of decision-makers in the financial services, utilities, real estate, government, and healthcare industries on paper billing and digital adoption plans.

Key findings include:

53% of decision-makers report that increased paper costs had an impact on their business in the past year.

According to respondents, the top barriers of converting customers to paperless billing are a preference for physical copies of payment history (40%) and concern of forgetting to pay a bill without a physical reminder (39%).

and concern of 58% of those who do not offer or promote paperless billing report that their reasoning for not doing so is that their customer base is not receptive of paperless billing.

For more information please visit: https://everview.io/launch/.

About EverView™

EverView transforms paper billing and payment operations into digital interactions that cut costs, shorten payment cycles, and reduce a company's environmental footprint. With a unique blend of MarTech, FinTech, and AdTech capabilities, the EverView omnichannel Software-as-a-Service platform processes more than 15 billion consumer interactions to help more than 6,000 clients turn obligations into business opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://everview.io/launch/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter & Instagram @engageeverview.

