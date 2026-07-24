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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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24.07.2026 13:36:01
Oshkosh vs. Caterpillar: What Can Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors?
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) primarily generates revenue by designing and manufacturing purpose-built vehicles and equipment, including access platforms, tactical military transport, and commercial fire apparatus for global customers.It recently received a $92 million delivery order from the U.S. Marine Corps for autonomous mission systems and faced ongoing antitrust lawsuits, while it reported about 2% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) primarily generates revenue by producing heavy machinery for construction and mining, alongside diesel engines, natural gas power units, and industrial gas turbines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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