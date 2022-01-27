27.01.2022 15:10:27

OSI Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19.80 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $20.04 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.19 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $276.68 million from $276.01 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19.80 Mln. vs. $20.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q2): $276.68 Mln vs. $276.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.02 Full year revenue guidance: $1.160 - $1.195 Bln

