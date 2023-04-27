|
27.04.2023 15:26:13
OSI Systems Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $21.81 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $42.74 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.63 million or $1.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $302.89 million from $290.48 million last year.
OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $21.81 Mln. vs. $42.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $302.89 Mln vs. $290.48 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.02 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $1.240 - $1.265 Bln
