OSI Systems Aktie
WKN: 909273 / ISIN: US6710441055
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16.09.2026 15:24:07
OSI Systems Wins $90 Mln U.S. Government Orders For RF Products
(RTTNews) - Security technology company OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), announced on Wednesday that its Security division has received orders worth about $90 million from U.S. government customers for radio frequency communication products.
The orders cover advanced very low frequency communication systems, high frequency transmission products and related support services, supporting modernization of key communication infrastructure.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of OSI Systems Inc. were up 2.86 percent, changing hands at $208.38, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.32 percent higher.
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Nachrichten zu OSI Systems Inc.
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11.09.26
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel OSI Systems-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in OSI Systems von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.08.26
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21.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier OSI Systems-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in OSI Systems von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|Ausblick: OSI Systems präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OSI Systems Inc.
|175,60
|-0,06%