Osisko Mining hits more bonanza grades at Windfall gold project in Québec

Underground exploration is expected to add even more gold to the resources at the Windfall project in Quebec. Credit: Osisko MiningStill progressing with infill and expansion drilling at its 100% owned Windfall gold project, Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has received more promising analytical results that would support its upcoming feasibility study, which is expected by year-end.The Windfall project is located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.The new drill results include 71 intercepts in 27 underground drill holes and 13 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside the resource estimate blocks defined in January 2022. The expansion intercepts are located outside the blocks, and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.The results are headlined by a bonanza grade of 272 g/t gold intersected over 2.3 metres, which trumped the significant result of 243 g/t gold over 2.8 metres reported earlier this month.Other selected intercepts from the latest batch include 26.3 g/t gold over 15.8 metres, 95.8 g/t gold over 3.1 metres, 131 g/t gold over 2.2 metres, 21.4 g/t gold over 13.2 metres, 39.9 g/t gold over 6.8 metres, 80.0 g/t gold over 3.2 metres, 125 g/t gold over 2.0 metres,112 g/t gold over 2.2 metres, and 24.6 g/t gold over 9.6 metres.“Infill drilling in support of the upcoming feasibility study continues to intersect high-grade across the deposit, especially in the Lynx area. This week’s expansion intercepts, including the higher-up Bobcat holes, are 25 metre step-outs which allow for these intercepts to be included in the resource estimate,” Osisko CEO John Burzynski commented. At the moment, the Windfall project has measured and indicated resources of 9.5 million tonnes grading 10.5 g/t gold and 5.2 g/t silver, for contained metal of 3.2 million oz. gold and 1.6 million oz. silver. It also has inferred resources totalling 13 million tonnes grading 8.6 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver for 3.6 million oz. gold and 2.0 million oz. silver.These resources were tallied from four mineralized zones on the property: Lynx, Underdog, Main and Triple 8. Most of the project’s gold resources are contained within the Lynx zone, where the current drilling program is focused. Other areas such as Mallard and Bobcat on the Main zone have also demonstrated potential to contribute to the Windfall resource.