Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.05.2022 15:00:00
Osisko VP Maggie Layman on the roots of exploration success: Exclusive Mining Legends Speaker Series interview
The Mining Legends Speaker Series kicked off with an inaugural in-person event in Vancouver featuring mining entrepreneur and Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee Ross Beaty and rising talent Maggie Layman, vice-president exploration of Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV). Organized by The Northern Miner, the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and Young Mining Professionals, the series pairs CMHF inductees with accomplished young talent to bridge the knowledge gap in the mining industry and give the audience a chance to ask questions, share knowledge and discuss the future of mining. What follows are excerpts from Layman’s remarks at the sold-out event, which attracted 100 delegates. Tickets to the next Speaker Series event in Toronto on June 8 with mining legend Pierre Lassonde and Orix Geoscience president, CEO and cofounder Ashley Kirwan are now available. Layman is the recipient of the Young Mining Professionals’ prestigious Eira Thomas Award and vice-president of exploration for Osisko Development. She led Barkerville Gold’s technical team on the Cariboo project from exploration through to feasibility and its drill programs for over seven years. Prior to joining Osisko, Layman worked as a drill manager and a project geologist for Vale. Formative experiences Anthony Vaccaro, president of the Northern Miner Group, kicked off the conversation by asking Layman how a famous quotation from Mark Twain applies to her life. “’The two most important days in someone’s life (are) the day you’re born, and the day you realize why you were born.’ When you came to geology, was there a feeling that you knew this was almost your destiny?” Vaccaro asked. In response, Layman recalled her job working in the field in central Labrador, with the Geological Survey of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2004, before she graduated from Memorial University with a degree in geosciences. “(It) was definitely life changing,” she said. “It was a couple of months living in a tent. It was an all-women crew, with one male field assistant. But it was a group of really strong, powerful women who were having absolutely so much fun working in the field and problem solving. It was really empowering. Another formative early career experience was her work as a project geologist with Vale (NYSE: VALE) in Sudbury, Ontario.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Success Holding Group Corp USAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Success Holding Group Corp USAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|20,61
|1,03%
|Roots Corporation Registered Shs
|3,40
|0,00%
|Success Holding Group Corp USA
|6,50
|-6,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussicht auf Lockdown-Ende in China: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asien letztlich mit Kursgewinnen - Kursfeuerwerk in Hongkong
Im Dienstagshandel zogen der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt deutlich an. Die US-Börsen erholten sich am Dienstag etwas von ihren jüngsten Verlusten. In Fernost ging es an den Aktienmärkten nach oben.