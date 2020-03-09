Osmium Partners, LLC Disposes of Shares of Glacier Media Inc.

GREENBRAE, CA, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Osmium Partners, LLC (the "Holder") announces that on March 6 2020 it sold 2,000,000 common shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC), 2188 Yukon Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 3P1 with the result that the Holder holds in aggregate 9,441,382 common shares, being 7.5% of the outstanding common shares. The common shares were sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $0.4298 per common share. Prior to the to this transaction the Holder owned in aggregate 11,441,382 common shares, and the disposition of the common shares represents a decrease in the Holder's ownership from 9.1% to 7.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares. The Holder previously acquired common shares for investment purposes. It is the intention of the Holder to evaluate its investment on a continuing basis and the Holder's holdings of common shares may be increased or decreased in the future, however the Holder has no current plans or future intentions to dispose of the common shares nor to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional common shares. The Holder has no current plans or future intention regarding the matters specified in Item 5(a) through (k) of Form 62-103F1 prescribed by National Instrument 62-103 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

SOURCE Osmium Partners, LLC