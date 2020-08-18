Osome selected for Cyberport Incubation Programme, accelerating its mission to digitize the corporate management industry in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome, a cloud-based paperless service that helps entrepreneurs with company registration , accounting, and bookkeeping, has recently been accepted into the Cyberport Incubation Programme (CIP) joining the likes of Gogovan and Klook, unicorn start-ups previously incubated in the programme.

The CIP is for early-stage Hong Kong companies seeking growth in areas related to major trends in technology such as FinTech and AI which would boost Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial services hub.

Osome CEO and founder, Victor Lysenko said, "This is a recognition that AI and FinTech are in demand in Hong Kong and Asia's financial landscape. The programme will help us in our mission to digitize the traditional corporate services industry in Hong Kong. It will be faster and cheaper for businesses to get routine and administrative tasks done. Entrepreneurs can then focus on growing their business, increasing their contribution to Hong Kong's economy."

Osome has a unique online platform that uses AI-powered technology backed by human experts capable of answering clients' requests around the clock within 15 minutes, responding to even late-night queries and on the weekends. The service is available on mobile phone or laptop and allows you to solve any issue on the go with the touch of a button, sparing the need to call or visit the office. Osome currently operates in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Accepted participants get up to HK$500,000 support over 24 months, along with a range of business and professional services like access to technology, business matching, and marketing support, to accelerate their growth.

Vlad Sharuda, VP Partnerships said, "As an early-stage start-up, we are grateful that Cyberport recognised us for our commitment in building technology solutions, and changing the lives of entrepreneurs for the better. We look forward to joining Cyberport's vibrant ecosystem."

About Osome

Osome, which is based in Singapore, was launched in January 2018 to facilitate business management for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Its suite of services includes business registration, company record keeping, accounting, filing of annual returns, corporate secretary services and payroll management. Its platform uses automation tools and AI (artificial intelligence) to increase response time and accuracy, and to lower cost. It has market presence in Singapore, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Osome bagged $4.28m (US$3m) in funding November 2019, led by Target Global, with participation from Phystech Venture and AdFirst. Find out more about Osome here.



For any queries, please contact:

Safiah Alias

Content Lead

+65 65898807

safiah@osome.com



SOURCE Osome