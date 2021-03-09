OSRAM Licht To File Application Related To Change Of Sub-segment Of Stock Exchange

(RTTNews) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said that it has decided to apply to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of admission of the OSRAM shares to the listing sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard).

Therefore, the OSRAM shares will be listed on the regulated market (General Standard) for trading ex officio.

By changing the listing sub-segment of the exchange, post-listing obligations of the company such as certain reporting and publication requirements will fall away. This will avoid substantial additional effort and assist the company in cost-saving and streamlining processes, the company said in a statement.

The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.