Ostendio Announces New President and COO

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of integrated risk management software, announced that effective today, Marc Bandini has been appointed as President and Chief Operations Officer. Mr. Bandini will work closely with Ostendio founder Grant Elliott who will continue in the role of CEO and Chairman of the Board.

As Ostendio continues to enjoy exponential growth, Mr. Bandini will be responsible for the company's expanding day to day operations. Marc Bandini brings over 20 years of experience in leading growth and start-up companies to his new role at Ostendio. He is an experienced leader with a proven record of growing revenue, building successful teams, driving operational excellence, and developing strong partnerships.

"Marc's proven track record of scaling operations in line with rapid growth makes him the ideal person for this role," said Grant Elliott, CEO and Chairman, Ostendio. "As well as his valuable experience, he also shares our view on organizational culture and I believe he will be an asset to our company."

Mr. Bandini's appointment will allow Mr. Elliott to devote more time to strategic growth ensuring the Ostendio MyVCM platform and the MyVCM Trust Network continue to lead the market in providing collaborative security and risk management solutions.

"I have been impressed by what Ostendio has achieved to date and believe the organization is poised to make an even greater impact in the integrated risk management space," said Marc Bandini, President and COO, Ostendio. "I am excited to work with this talented team, to help strengthen our existing customer and partner relationships, and discover more ways Ostendio can continue its impressive growth."

Mr. Bandini is a graduate of University of Pittsburgh and currently resides in Frederick, MD.

Ostendio is a privately-owned company based in Arlington, VA. Investors include Blue Ventures Investors, CIT (Center for Innovative Technology, Virginia) and Riverbend Capital. Ostendio was recently recognized as one of Washington Business Journal's "Best Places to Work 2020" companies and has received numerous awards including those for cybersecurity excellence and diversity.

About Ostendio

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

www.ostendio.com

Media contact: Miranda Elliott, 1-877-668-5658, 246964@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ostendio-announces-new-president-and-coo-301125581.html

SOURCE Ostendio