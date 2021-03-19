HOUSTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong International Inc., the wellness franchise founded by CEO, entrepreneur and author Kyle Zagrodzky, has announced a major expansion to India and its surrounding countries.

With over 145 centers worldwide, OsteoStrong continues global expansion with Master Franchise Partnership in India.

Despite a tumultuous year for many businesses, OsteoStrong continues to experience robust growth with over 145 wellness centers in the United States, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, and now India.

This is another massive success for the company and its mission to help people around the world improve their bone health with patented osteogenic loading technology.

The partnership's mission is to help 100 million people throughout India and surrounding countries dealing with bone health and related issues.

The agreement between Rishi Todi and Chetan Todi of the NPR Group headquartered in Kolkata, along with Perry Eckert, (OsteoStrong's Master Franchisee in Australia) plans to open OsteoStrong locations throughout India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Their first center opens in Kolkata, India late spring 2021.

CEO Kyle Zagrodzky says, "Bringing the cutting-edge technology and systems of OsteoStrong into a new country is so exciting for me and my team. Our anticipation of all the life-changing stories to come drives us to excellence every day. With a country as massive as India, the opportunity to expand and serve so many people is such a wonderful gift that gives us so much gratitude!"

Motivated by Tony Robbins; Rishi and Chetan Todi were inspired after meeting OsteoStrong's team at a Tony Robbins event in Singapore. "We set out to learn more by visiting centers in the United States, Australia and Stockholm. Seeing the passion and commitment of everyone associated with OsteoStrong led to us embarking on this journey to help people throughout India and beyond."

About OsteoStrong:

OsteoStrong is a membership-based Integrative Health and Wellness Center with a focus on Musculoskeletal Strengthening technology.

OsteoStrong's Spectrum System allows users to unlock their physical freedom through a process called osteogenic loading. This patented four-device circuit takes only minutes once per week to complete and offers users instant biofeedback. Members report significant, measurable improvements affecting the entire body, including posture, balance, bone density, and significant gains in overall strength.

