OTAVA Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Two New VPs

Doug Ding joins as VP of Operations and Brian Hoekelman is named VP of Product and Business Development

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced two vice president (VP) appointments to drive the company's continued advancement, growth, and expansion. Doug Ding has been hired as VP of Operations, and Brian Hoekelman has also joined the company as VP of Product and Business Development.

"OTAVA continues to expand its team of exceptional leaders," said TJ Houske, CEO of OTAVA. "Doug and Brian bring the experience and approach that align with our people-first mindset. We are thrilled to have them join the team to help us further accelerate our growth and success."

Doug Ding, VP of Operations

Ding will be responsible for leading business operations and guiding OTAVA's Professional Services and Support strategy to ensure ongoing success and exceptional customer satisfaction. Prior to joining OTAVA, Ding served as a Senior Practice Director for Workforce Management and Human Capital Management firm UKG, where he grew the Professional Services organization. Earlier, he spent a decade in technology consulting with global firms such as IBM, Accenture, and Oracle Cerner. Ding serves on the board of the Indiana Chamber and has dedicated many years to serving on the boards of TechPoint and the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.

"OTAVA's vision for customer-centricity has resulted in a unique approach that delivers unmatched value with satisfaction at nearly 100%," said Ding. "I am excited to work with this team on all the tremendous opportunities ahead. OTAVA's operational blueprint for continued success will include tools and technologies such as generative AI, alongside people-centric strategies that create true leadership and lasting customer relationships."

Brian Hoekelman, VP of Product and Business Development

Brian Hoekelman brings over 20 years of industry experience transforming businesses and leading innovation initiatives. In this role, he will oversee OTAVA's product organization to drive product advancement and growth. Prior to joining OTAVA, he was VP of Product for Faction, a multi-cloud management platform provider. Earlier, he held leadership roles for cloud, data science, and telecommunications organizations, including WOW! Business, Level3 Communications, TW Telecom/CenturyLink, Zayo Group, and more.

"The industry is converging around data protection and security and OTAVA sits in this sweet spot," said Hoekelman. "With the right product portfolio, industry partnerships, company structure, and financial backing from Schurz already in place, OTAVA is on a swift course to help its customers achieve the next level of platform and application modernization. I look forward to working with TJ and the team to further advance OTAVA's product organization."

Both Ding and Hoekelman have joined the OTAVA leadership team to add expertise and proven success to the company's continued advancement. The appointments follow the recent announcement of OTAVA's new CEO, TJ Houske . Ding will be based in the company's Indianapolis, IN office, where Houske is also located. Hoekelman is in the Denver, Colorado office.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otava-expands-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-two-new-vps-301966686.html

SOURCE OTAVA