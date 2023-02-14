OTAVA® Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named OTAVA to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. This is OTAVA's eighth year on CRN's MSP 500 list.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"OTAVA is proud to be named again to the CRN MSP 500 List," said Tom Wilten, President and General Manager, OTAVA. "We continue to advance our business and expand our offerings so that we can be the best possible multi-cloud partner. Our complementary security, data protection, and colocation services, all backed by outstanding personalized support, provide everything needed to thrive in the cloud."

OTAVA is an industry-leading compliant multi-cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. OTAVA's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. OTAVA's hands-on, people-centered approach turns a great multi-cloud solution into an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE Otava