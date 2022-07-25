OTC Markets Group Designates Invest Securities as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced that Invest Securities, a multi-expert investment services provider, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor.



Invest Securities is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Invest Securities is based in France and is approved as an Investment Services Provider "ISP.” The company is supervised by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

"OTC Markets Group welcomes Invest Securities to our community of OTCQX sponsors,” said Jonathan Dickson, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As global issuers look to increase tradability of their securities in the U.S., qualified advisors continue to provide critical expertise and practical insight on navigating the guidelines set forth in our OTCQX and OTCQB Rules.”

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Jonathan Dickson at jonathan@otcmarkets.com.

About Invest Securities

A multi-expert Investment Services provider, Invest Securities is one of the structures of the private financial Group Allinvest. With a complementary business line: brokerage, equity research team and service to issuers, Invest Securities provides global and personalized solutions to companies, institutional investors and fund managers. With more than 200 transactions carried out over the past 10 years, Invest Securities has established itself as the leading introducer (in number of transactions) on the Euronext and Euronext Growth markets. Already well referenced in many sectors such as real estate and growth companies, Invest Securities has recently strengthened its teams in the areas of new technologies, retail, luxury and the media and now follows more than 120 stocks.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

