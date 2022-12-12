|
12.12.2022 14:00:00
OTEGLOBE Strengthens Its European Network to Support the Internet for the Future with Cisco
OTEGLOBE deploys new Cisco 8800 series routers powered by Cisco Silicon One to connect more people and businesses across Europe. Powered by the Cisco IOS XR7 operating system and the Cisco Silicon One Q200 ASIC, the Cisco 8800 series router will provide OTEGLOBE with the port density and performance necessary to help support its customers’ needs for higher capacity rates. OTEGLOBE worked with Cisco to transition from network redesign to full provisioning in under six months to be ready for 800G.More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Cisco Systems Inc. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Cisco Systems Inc. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!