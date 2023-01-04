04.01.2023 14:00:00

Others First Inc. Provides 1200 Thanksgiving Meals to Needy Families on November 19, 2022

PONTIAC, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, 2022, Others First Inc. hosted its ninth annual Thanksgiving Outreach program, giving away 1200 Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Each meal consisted of an 11 lb. turkey, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and cheesecake.

Others First - Rick Frazier (PRNewsfoto/Others First)

Rick Frazier and Others First Inc. Provide 1200 Thanksgiving Meals to Needy Families on November 19, 2022

The Thanksgiving meals were distributed to people whose situations were verified by the aid organizations affiliated with Others First. Each of these individuals received a voucher in advance and could exchange them for meals the day of the event. Among the recipients were the needy served by the Oakland County Veterans Group, Grace Centers of Hope, Power Company Kids Club, Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, Catholic Community Response Team, Pontiac Housing Commission, St. Damien Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, OLHSA, Free Life Temple, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Silver Lake Church of the Nazarene, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Destiny Faith Church, St. John United Methodist, Community Christian Church, City Light Church, QTMC Centerstage, and VFW Post 1008.

"The funding for this wonderful outreach is a result of many very generous people donating their cars to one of our car donation programs, including Cars Helping Veterans and Cars to Help Kids.," said Rick Frazier, consultant for Others First, and President of Charity Funding.

The event was coordinated by Lew Elbert, of Catholic Community Response Team (CCRT) and Greg Yatooma, a representative of Others First. Lee Industrial Contracting generously provided the use of their facilities and offered many volunteers to help assemble the food packages.

Others First Inc. is a Michigan 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded to serve those in need locally and across the country. It is located at 1700 W. Hamlin Rd. Rochester Hills, MI 48309. Telephone: (248) 218-5310. For media questions only regarding this Thanksgiving Outreach, please get in touch with Lew Elbert of CCRT at (248) 705-1238.

