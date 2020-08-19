|
Otis CEO and CFO to speak on Barclays conference call
FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Rahul Ghai will participate in a conference call hosted by Barclays on September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.
About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.
MediaContact:
Ray Hernandez
+1-860-674-3029
Ray.Hernandez@otis.com
IR Contact:
Stacy Laszewski
+1-860-676-6011
investorrelations@otis.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-ceo-and-cfo-to-speak-on-barclays-conference-call-301115047.html
SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation
