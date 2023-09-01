|
Otis CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference
FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET). The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.
About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-ceo-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-conference-301915482.html
SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation
