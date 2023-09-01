01.09.2023 13:00:00

Otis CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET). The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:
Katy Padgett 
+1-860-674-3047 
kathleen.padgett@otis.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Rednor
+1-860-676-6011
investorrelations@otis.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-ceo-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-conference-301915482.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

