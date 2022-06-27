|
27.06.2022 13:06:16
Otis CFO Quits; Names Anurag Maheshwari New Finance Chief
(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Monday said it named Anurag Maheshwari as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective August 12.
Current CFO Rahul Ghai is moving out of Otis, the company said.
Maheshwari has been serving Otis as Vice President, Finance, IT and Chief Transformation Officer in Asia Pacific region. Before joining Otis, he was the Vice President, Investor Relations at L3Harris.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!