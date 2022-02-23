23.02.2022 13:00:00

Otis to Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Chair & CEO Judy Marks and CFO Rahul Ghai are meeting with investors at the Barclays 39th Annual Industrial Select Conference. A corresponding presentation addressing recent investor questions can be found at www.otisinvestors.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Otis Worldwide Corporation)

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact: Ray Hernandez
+1-860-674-3029
Ray.Hernandez@otis.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Rednor
+1-860-676-6011 
investorrelations@otis.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-to-attend-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301488464.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

