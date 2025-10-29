Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie
WKN DE: A2P1UZ / ISIN: US68902V1070
|
29.10.2025 11:16:27
Otis Worldwide Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $374 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $540 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $3.690 billion from $3.548 billion last year.
Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $374 Mln. vs. $540 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.690 Bln vs. $3.548 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.04 to $4.08 Full year revenue guidance: $14.5 to $14.6 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Otis Worldwide stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Otis Worldwide legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.25