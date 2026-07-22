Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie

Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P1UZ / ISIN: US68902V1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 12:34:48

Otis Worldwide Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide (OTIS) revised full year outlook. For 2026, the company now expects: adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.4 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.01 to $4.05. In April, the company projected adjusted EPS of $4.20 to $4.24, and adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.5 billion. The company noted that its 2026 total and organic sales outlook remains unchanged.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $428 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% to $1.01. Revenue rose 7.3% to $3.859 billion from $3.595 billion last year. Organic sales were up 6%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Otis Worldwide shares are down 3.83 percent to $69.21.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued 61,34 -0,58% Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren am Donnerstag schwächer. Die US-Börsen geben ebenfalls nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen