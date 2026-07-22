Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie
WKN DE: A2P1UZ / ISIN: US68902V1070
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22.07.2026 12:34:48
Otis Worldwide Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide (OTIS) revised full year outlook. For 2026, the company now expects: adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.4 billion, and adjusted EPS of $4.01 to $4.05. In April, the company projected adjusted EPS of $4.20 to $4.24, and adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.5 billion. The company noted that its 2026 total and organic sales outlook remains unchanged.
For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $428 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% to $1.01. Revenue rose 7.3% to $3.859 billion from $3.595 billion last year. Organic sales were up 6%.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Otis Worldwide shares are down 3.83 percent to $69.21.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Nachrichten zu Otis Worldwide Corporation Registered Shs When Issued
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07.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Otis Worldwide gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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28.05.26
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: Otis Worldwide öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Otis Worldwide öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 liegt schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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