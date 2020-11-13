OtoNexus Medical Technologies Finalist at 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Red Herring's editorial team has chosen their place among North America's tech elite, during months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.

For over two decades Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2020. "

OtoNexus Medical Technologies fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," added Vieux.

Finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference on Nov 17-18, 2020. The Top 100 winners will be announced after all the presentations at the Top 100 Forum.

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

OtoNexus has developed the world's first ultrasound hand-held device to evaluate middle ear infections. With the tools available today, detection accuracy is approximately 50% in the critical differentiation of viral versus bacterial infections. As a result, middle ear infections are the #1 reason for antibiotic prescriptions and #1 reason for surgery in children. With the OtoNexus device physicians can evaluate a middle ear infection and know whether antibiotic therapy is appropriate in less than 2 seconds. This definitive test will provide physicians the information they need to minimize the use of antibiotics, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care.

