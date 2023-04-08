Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.04.2023 22:48:00

Otr Elkalam Competition Achieves 6 Certificates from Guinness World Records

·  An initiative of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international Quran and adhan competition, Otr Elkalam, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, has achieved 6 certificates in the Guinness Book of Records. It has been recorded as the largest Qur'an reciting competition and the largest call of prayer (Adhan). It also set the record as the greatest prize money for a Qur'an reciting competition and the greatest prize money for a call for prayer (Adhan) competition.

Otr Elkalam competition achieves 6 certificates from Guinness World Records (PRNewsfoto/Otr Elkalam)

The competition set two other records as the largest prize pool for a Qur'an reciting competition and the largest prize pool for a call of prayer (Adhan) competition. The total prizes amounted to more than 3.2$ million.

Otr Elkalam is one of the prominent international competitions, as it is the first competition to combine the two tracks of adhan and Quran recitation. More than 50,000 contestants from all over the world participated in the competition.

The competition, whose first edition was broadcast last Ramadan, has become an essential part of Ramadan TV shows in the Islamic world because of the distinctive voices it presents in raising adhan and reciting the Quran, which inspires reverence and reflection.

The competition aims to shed light on the vocal talents and capabilities of the reciters and muazzins based on the use of the rules of melody and the feelings that contribute to conveying the state intended by the reciters to the listeners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050106/Otr_Elkalam_Guinness.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otr-elkalam-competition-achieves-6-certificates-from-guinness-world-records-301792849.html

SOURCE Otr Elkalam

