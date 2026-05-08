OTS: Opel Automobile GmbH / Opel plant ein neues SUV im C-Segment: ...

Opel plant ein neues SUV im C-Segment: Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor und

Produktion in Europa (FOTO)

Rüsselsheim (ots) -

- Opel als Pionier: Das neue Fahrzeug wird voraussichtlich das erste Produkt aus

der geplanten erweiterten Partnerschaft sein

- Designt und erschaffen von Opel in Rüsselsheim

- Weniger als zwei Jahre Entwicklungszeit

- Gebaut im spanischen Corsa-Werk Saragossa

Kurz vor dem Stellantis' Investor Day 2026

(https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/events/stellantis-investor-day-2026)

stellt Opel ein Schlüsselprojekt seiner neuen Modellstrategie vor: ein komplett

neues, vollelektrisches SUV, das die bestehende Modellpalette im wichtigen und

hart umkämpften C-Segment erweitern soll. Das Projekt dient als Blaupause für

eine effiziente globale Zusammenarbeit im Rahmen der von Stellantis und

Leapmotor geplanten Erweiterung ihrer Partnerschaft. Zugleich soll es dem

deutschen Hersteller ermöglichen, in kürzester Zeit einen bedeutenden

strategischen Schritt bei der Elektrifizierung und Skalierung zu machen. Der

Produktionsstart des Newcomers wird bereits ab 2028 erwartet. Das neue Opel-SUV

im C-Segment würde das aktuelle SUV-Portfolio um Opel Grandland

(https://www.media.stellantis.com/de-de/opel/grandland-2024), Frontera

(https://www.media.stellantis.com/de-de/opel/frontera-2024) und Mokka

(https://www.media.stellantis.com/de-de/opel/mokka-2024) ergänzen.

"Unser neues SUV soll bei Opel in Rüsselsheim designt und erschaffen und von

unseren internationalen Teams in Deutschland und China entwickelt werden. Die

Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor soll ermöglichen, das Fahrzeug in weniger als zwei

Jahren zu entwickeln. Damit plant Opel einen weiteren wichtigen Schritt bei der

Entwicklung hochmoderner und erschwinglicher Elektrofahrzeuge für unsere

Kunden", sagt Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

Das neue Modell soll voraussichtlich zentrale Komponenten der neuesten

elektrischen Architektur sowie der Batterietechnologie von Leapmotor nutzen -

kombiniert mit dem typischen Opel Design, dem Bedien- und Nutzererlebnis, der

Fahrwerkskompetenz sowie Licht- und Sitztechnologie von Opel.

Der Newcomer soll vom effizient aufgestellten Stellantis-Produktionsnetzwerk in

Europa profitieren und soll künftig im spanischen Werk Saragossa neben dem Opel

Corsa vom Band rollen. Bereits seit 1982 wird die Opel-Kleinwagen-Ikone hier

gebaut.

"Mit diesem Projekt beabsichtigt Opel, deutsche Ingenieurskunst mit globaler

technologischer Innovationsgeschwindigkeit zu vereinen", sagt Xavier Chéreau,

Vorsitzender des Opel-Aufsichtsrates und Stellantis Chief Human Resources &

Sustainability Officer. "Innovationsgeist prägt das nächste Kapitel unserer

globalen Zusammenarbeit mit Leapmotor - und Opel übernimmt mit diesem Projekt

eine Vorreiterrolle."

Die Zusammenarbeit soll die Rolle von Opel als wichtigen Treiber für

Wertschöpfung und Elektrifizierung stärken. Die Parteien treiben derzeit

Machbarkeitsstudien und Vorentwicklungsarbeiten im Rahmen bestehender

Vereinbarungen voran und führen ihre Gespräche über eine mögliche weitergehende

industrielle Zusammenarbeit wie hier beschrieben fort - vorbehaltlich des

Abschlusses verbindlicher Vereinbarungen sowie der üblichen Genehmigungen.

There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements

or that the contemplated initiatives will be completed as described or at all.

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular,

statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations,

business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction,

future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the

proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or

operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include

terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate",

"anticipate", "believe", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective",

"goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", or similar

terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Rather, they are based on The Company' current state of knowledge, future

expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature,

subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on

circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such,

undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking

statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of The

Company to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment

volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment

and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality;

The Company' ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from

internal combustion engines to full electrification; The Company' ability to

offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell

vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity

and autonomous-driving characteristics; The Company' ability to produce or

procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required

volumes; The Company' ability to successfully launch new businesses and

integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach

compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems

contained in The Company' vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate

changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of

supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in The

Company' vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes

in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs

targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other

changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic

incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the

impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency

requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of

claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including

product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations

and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with

environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the

automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants;

The Company' ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees;

exposure to shortfalls in the funding of The Company' defined benefit pension

plans; The Company' ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate

financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the

operations of financial services companies; The Company' ability to access

funding to execute its business plan; The Company' ability to realize

anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from

political, social and economic instability; risks associated with The Company'

relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; The Company' ability to

maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in

labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws;

earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in The Company'

Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Current

Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks

and uncertainties.

Pressekontakt:

Franziska Queling

0170-2269306

mailto:franziska.queling@opel-vauxhall.com

Harald Schmidt

06142-6923737

mailto:harald.schmidt@opel-vauxhall.com

Patrick Munsch

06142-6922440

mailto:patrick.munsch@opel.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/59486/6271096

OTS: Opel Automobile GmbH