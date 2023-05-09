|
OTS: Shell Deutschland GmbH / Neue Shell Studie: Gen Z will digital zahlen - ...
Neue Shell Studie: Gen Z will digital zahlen - oder gibt ihr Geld
woanders aus (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Nicht digital bezahlen zu können, nervt. Das meinen immerhin 42%
der 16- bis 27-Jährigen (Gen Z), wie eine aktuelle Umfrage im Auftrag von
Shell[1] zeigt, die das Energie-Unternehmen kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel in
Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz durchführen ließ. Mehr als 6 von 10 aus
dieser Altersgruppe erwarten von Shop-Betreibern, digitale Bezahlmöglichkeiten
anzubieten - in der Schweiz sind es sogar 3 von 4 (77%). Shell geht mit einem
digitalen Service voran: An immer mehr Stationen können Kunden ihren Kraftstoff
einfach und bequem aus dem Auto heraus per Smartphone bezahlen.
Shell SmartPay: Kraftstoff bequem und einfach per Smartphone zahlen
- Gen Z: 41% wünschen sich mehr digitale Bezahloptionen
- Auch Baby-Boomer sind offen für digitales Bezahlen im Handel
- SmartPay bereits an mehr als 1.500 Shell Tankstellen in Deutschland verfügbar
Digital im Alltag unterwegs: Mobile Bezahlmöglichkeiten sind für die Gen Z
längst normal. 68% der Altersgruppe ziehen bargeldloses Bezahlen vor, 41%
wünschen sich mehr digitale Bezahlmöglichkeiten in Geschäften. Für den Handel
kann das Folgen haben: 1 von 4 Personen der Altersgruppe kauft nicht in Läden
ein, in denen sie ausschließlich mit Bargeld bezahlen kann. Digitale
Zahlmethoden sind so sehr Teil des Alltags der Gen Z, dass knapp die Hälfte
(46%) zum Beispiel eher ein Jahr auf ihren Streaming-Dienst bzw. das Fernsehen
verzichten würde als auf digitales Bezahlen.
"Mobilität bedeutet für die Gen Z Flexibilität, Unabhängigkeit und Freiheit[2] -
das sollte sich auch bei den Bezahlmöglichkeiten widerspiegeln!", sagt Linda van
Schaik, Chefin des Shell Tankstellengeschäfts in Deutschland, Österreich und der
Schweiz. "Wer viel mit dem Auto unterwegs ist, weiß Zeitersparnis und
unkompliziertes Tanken zu schätzen. Deshalb bieten wir unsere digitale
Bezahloption Shell SmartPay an. Damit hat jeder Autofahrer die Wahl, ob er zum
Bezahlen wie gewohnt in den Shop geht oder einfach schnell und unkompliziert aus
dem Auto mit dem eigenen Smartphone zahlt."
Auch Baby-Boomer wünschen sich digitale Bezahloptionen
Digital bezahlen zu können, ist auch für die ältere Generation zunehmend
reizvoll: Shell SmartPay spricht zwar insbesondere die Gen Z an, aber auch die
sogenannten Baby-Boomer sind für digitales Bezahlen offen. 9 von 10 der
Ü-58-Jährigen (93%) würden die neuen Zahlungsmethoden in Zukunft gern beim
Einkaufen in Geschäften nutzen.
Auch im weiteren Sinne hat die Gen Z Einfluss auf die ältere Käufergeneration:
Knapp 40 Prozent der Baby-Boomer im internationalen Querschnitt sagen einer
aktuellen Studie[3] zufolge, dass die Gen Z sie in ihrem Kaufverhalten
beeinflusse. Das gilt sogar für Menschen, die selbst keine Kinder haben: 46
Prozent meinen, dass die Gen Z einen Einfluss darauf habe, wie sie ihr Geld
anlegen.
Autofahrer können Shell SmartPay einfach und schnell über die Shell App (App
Store/Google Play Store) nutzen. Zapfsäule mit der Shell App auswählen, bequem
mittels PayPal, Kreditkarte, Google Pay, Apple Pay oder Shell Card zahlen,
tanken - und schon kann die Fahrt weitergehen.
Das Bezahlen mit Shell SmartPay ist bereits an mehr als 1.500 Shell Tankstellen
in Deutschland möglich. Shell SmartPay erkennt anhand des Smartphone-Standortes
automatisch, ob sich ein Nutzer an einer Shell Station befindet, die den
digitalen Bezahlservice anbietet.
