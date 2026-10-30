Otsuka Earnings Up In H1; Maintains FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Otsuka Corp. (4768.T), a Japanese information technology and system integration company, on Friday reported higher net income in the 9 months ended September 30, 2026 compared with the same period a year ago.

For the 9 months, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 49.78 billion yen from 46.53 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 131.27 yen versus 122.71 yen last year.

Earnings per share for the 9-month period came in at 131.09 yen.

Operating profit jumped to 69.64 billion yen from 66.53 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 1.09 trillion yen from 1.01 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting net sales of 1.38 trillion yen, up 4.2% year over year, and operating profit of 94.30 billion yen, an increase of 4.8%.

The company expects full-year 2026 profit attributable to owners of the parent to increase 0.9% year over year to 64.90 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 171.15 yen.

Otsuka closed trading 1.21% higher at JPY 4,352 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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