OTT Service OTTera To Deliver 12 Live TV Channels to Streaming Platform Plex

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White label OTT service OTTera is providing 12 Live TV channels to Plex, the streaming media platform which now offers 80+ free channels to consumers worldwide.

OTTera brings a wide variety of lifestyle, sports and kids channels to the Plex platform, including social media sensation Cooking Panda, kids favorite Toon Goggles, booze-inspired Drink TV, karaoke, martial arts, eSports and more.

Plex will feature 12 of OTTera's linear channels in a free, ad-supported format, accompanied by Plex's already popular on-demand video content, podcasts, news, personal media and streaming music. The launch of Live TV brings Plex to the forefront of streaming media platforms available worldwide on virtually any device.

"We are pleased to partner with Plex to provide high quality content for their linear programming," said Stephen L. Hodge, Chairman and co-C.E.O., OTTera Inc. "Both our niche and general-appeal channels will fit right into Plex's new Live TV offering."

OTTera's channels on Plex include kids channels Toon Goggles and TG Junior, eSports channel SQAD, Party Tyme Karaoke, booze-inspired Drink TV, martial arts channels WuTang Collection and ChannelFight, love/dating channel The Love Destination, retro and restored films on The Archive, cannabis-themed Social Club TV, culinary channel Cooking Panda, and inside sports channel Footballers Lives.

OTTera operates a professional white label service with which content owners and creators can rapidly share their programming, courtesy of a robust development platform and customized interface and branding. Their services reach over 25+ million users worldwide and range from niche film libraries to children's animation.

Plex Live TV is available now on the free Plex app without any hardware or setup. For more information visit https://www.plex.tv/watch-free-tv .

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 24 channels with over 50+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ott-service-ottera-to-deliver-12-live-tv-channels-to-streaming-platform-plex-301104996.html

SOURCE OTTera, Inc