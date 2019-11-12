Ottawa's population projected to grow more than 40 per cent

Community collaboration aids new-home industry to provide housing to fill demand

OTTAWA, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - According to a report released this past summer by Ottawa's Ministry of Finance, the city's population over the next 28 years is estimated to grow by 40. 2 per cent – from 1.01 million in 2018 to 1.41 million in 2046. To meet the anticipated housing demand, local new-home builders are working hard with city officials and local community organizations to bring new product to the market.

Last week, local builder eQ Homes advanced construction of its second condo tower at Greystone Village in Old Ottawa East by reaching an important milestone: pouring the concrete foundation of The River Terraces Tower II. Thanks to eQ Homes' partnership with Morley Hoppner on the construction, 1,900 m3 of concrete, 225 concrete trucks, three concrete pumps, three concrete plants, and 60 men and women worked 11 hours non-stop to pull off this amazing feat in one day.

The condo building is part of Greystone Village, a 26-acre LEED-ND candidate master-planned community that when built out, will have more than 900 homes – singles, towns and condos and rentals – located among the existing historical buildings of the Edifice Dechâtelets, which were built in 1885 by the Oblates of the Scholasticate, making it the oldest and largest historical institution in Old Ottawa East.

The diversity in home types slated for the development will make it possible for a large demographic of the current – and future – population of Ottawa to become homeowners. Set around a future central plaza with pathways, promenades and trails, this Old Ottawa East location is a beautiful scenic riverfront setting, just minutes from downtown.

"A huge thank-you to the eQ Homes and Morley Hoppner team members that made the Terraces Phase 2 slab pour such a huge success," says Josh Kardish, VP of eQ Homes. "We're thrilled to see the project foundation set and can't wait to welcome new homeowners to this incredible community."

SOURCE eQ Homes