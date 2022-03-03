OtterBox Adds Spring Prints to Symmetry Series

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is blooming with a new limited-edition line of cases from OtterBox. These exclusive Symmetry Series designs can only be found at verizon.com and otterbox.com.

"This collection is perfect for plant and earth lovers alike," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "We offer slim, recycled plastic, protective cases without compromising style. Plus, these fresh designs are ready for every adventure from now to Earth Day and beyond."

Featuring playful expressions of Earth's beauty, this Symmetry Series collection also boasts trusted OtterBox protection. From the vibrant yellow sunshine to whimsical mushrooms or a proud plant parent declaration, this collection of cases jumps into spring in all the right ways. With six different graphics to choose from, you can grab a case and explore nature your way with confidence your phone is covered.

Symmetry Series is ultra-slim, pocketable and is made of over 50-percent recycled material.1 OtterBox is committed to reducing the number of discarded plastics to keep the planet cleaner by reusing plastics for our premium protective cases.

OtterBox Symmetry Series cases are available now on otterbox.com and verizon.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.



1 Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021



