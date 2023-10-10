OtterBox Debuts New Limited Edition Black and White Cases

-Upgrade Your Case Before They are Gone-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express your personal style with all new cases from OtterBox. With three designs for Apple and Samsung devices, these fresh new cases are the perfect way to protect your phone with a fun twist on classic prints. This limited-edition run of black and white cases from OtterBox is available now.

"We are excited to run a limited-edition case for anyone looking for an easy way to refresh their style and stand out from the crowd with this uniquely designed case collection," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "This collection features three collectable designs perfect for everyone who can get their hands on them. Nostalgic and timeless, these cases are a perfect style update for your phone."

Three all-new designs on Symmetry Series cases protect Apple and Samsung devices with a chic new style. Wavy checker, retro floral and psychedelic swirl black and white cases are the perfect collection for anyone throughout the year.

The ultra-thin design of Symmetry Series for Apple and Samsung devices highlight the phone's sleek lines and are made with over 50-percent recycled plastic while protecting the device from daily drops and bumps.1 On iPhone, Symmetry Series for MagSafe pairs perfectly with MagSafe accessories, mixing the perfect blend of stylish case and magnetic connection when using MagSafe chargers, car mounts and wallets.

OtterBox black and white cases are available now for a limited time on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

