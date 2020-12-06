OtterBox Hong Kong acquires Roxfit, with aim to reach new audiences

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Otter Products LLC, the No. 1 most-trusted case in smartphone protection*, has acquired Roxfit, a UK based mobile accessories brand primarily tailored for Sony's smartphone devices founded in 2010 by Mr. Malcolm Stapleton, a veteran in designing and manufacturing mobile custom fit protective accessories.

Through this acquisition, Roxfit will allow OtterBox Hong Kong to reach new demographics and new audiences throughout Asia Pacific and European markets.

"We are extremely excited to add Roxfit to our portfolio of brands, as it is an important next step as we continue to expand the products and services that we offer to our customers and partners. This is also exciting as it is the first time that we acquired an entity in the APAC region," said Charlie Parke, Managing Director of OtterBox Hong Kong. "The possibilities are infinite, as we have the opportunity to create an entirely new portfolio of mobile phone cases and accessories to address areas of the market that we have yet to explore with our OtterBox or LifeProof brands."

"I am very pleased with this transition," said Malcolm Stapleton, "I believe in Otter Products and this is certainly the right step forward for Roxfit to continue and thrive in this exciting and ever-evolving region."

The relaunch of Roxfit will take place in early 2021.

About OtterBox Hong Kong

OtterBox Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Otter Products, LCC., boldly innovates and designs premium protective cases for smartphones and tablets. From its humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has evolved its product lines to meet the needs of today's mobile consumer to become the No. 1 selling smartphone case in the U.S*.

*Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold/Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

SOURCE OtterBox Hong Kong Limited