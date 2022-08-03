OtterBox Outfits Back to School Students

-Power Banks, Protective Phone Cases and More Available Now-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's school supply lists include as many tech tools as they do analog. Take the stress out of back-to-school shopping with protective cases and power products for all of your kid's tech from OtterBox.

"Back-to-school season is an exciting time for many kids, as they pick out supplies that will be with them for the year," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox offers kids and parents peace of mind throughout the year with cases, screen protectors and power products that keep devices safe and charged up for the day. OtterBox cases and power banks have a variety of fun colors and graphics that make it easy to customize products for each child."

No matter if you are sending kids into their first year of school or a seasoned student off to college, technology is an integral part of the learning experience. OtterBox has something for everyone on your back-to-school shopping list.

OtterBox keeps devices safe with protective cases and screen protectors. From classic Defender Series to sleek Symmetry Series and Otter + Pop cases for smartphones and a variety of cases for tablets, all OtterBox cases are tested to withstand daily drops.1 Add an extra layer of protection with Amplify and Alpha Glass screen protectors. These screen protectors are anti-shatter and keep the display looking like new with technology engineered to endure day-to-day use by students. Also be sure to check out OtterBox soft touch cases for AirPods along with watch bands and bumpers for Apple Watch.

Mobile devices can only keep us connected if they're charged up. Portable power is a must have for busy parents and forgetful kids. OtterBox Fast Charge Power Banks can keep the whole family powered up. These sleek power banks come in a variety of sizes that can add up to 25 hours of charge to smartphones. All power banks are easily thrown into a backpack or purse and offer wired or wireless charging options. Check out the full line of OtterBox power products, available now.

OtterBox cases, screen protectors and power products are all available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Otter + Pop are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-outfits-back-to-school-students-301598911.html

SOURCE OtterBox