OUE Lippo Healthcare reports higher revenue, lower profits due to exceptional items

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) on Friday (Aug 5) posted a 93 per cent drop in net profit to S$8.4 million for its half year ended Jun 30, 2022, from S$113.8 million a year ago. Its revenue, however, was several times that of the previous years: S$42.6 million for H1 FY2022, versus S$9.7 million for H1 FY2021.