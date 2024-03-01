|
Our approach to remaining a leader in TIDES
Peptides and oligonucleotides (TIDES) are complex molecules whose role in medicine is growing rapidly. Demand for TIDES specialists is expected to increase as the production requires specific knowledge and technology. The global peptide market is forecast to double by 2031, corresponding to an annual growth rate of nearly ten percent1.This is an excellent opportunity for a specialist like Bachem. As a leading manufacturer, Bachem is an attractive partner for companies wishing to develop and produce TIDES-based therapeutics. With increasing demand comes the need for large-scale production. Bachem can meet this need because we operate globally with multiple facilities in different regions.Looking at the value we create for our customers and analyzing the environment in which suppliers of pharma manufacturers operate, we have identified three areas that will shape Bachem’s current and future role. We aim to deliver across all three of these areas of operations to support partners, customers, and the global supply chain that delivers medicines to patients. Bachem provides three main models of offerings:Contract Manufacturing (CMO): We offer CMO services for customers who need to produce large volumes of standardized TIDES-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This is a space where customers already have clearly defined manufacturing processes. At the same time, Bachem provides infrastructure, expertise, and growing capacity to meet the customer’s needs of our customers.Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO): In this space, we offer CDMO services for customers developing new peptide and oligonucleotide therapies. We work closely with our customers to develop and optimize manufacturing processes, manufacture API for their clinical studies & validate the processes for commercial supply. We provide various services, including analytical testing , development and validation, and regulatory compliance.Trailblazing CDMO: Bachem is deeply committed to innovation. One aspect of this is that we want to remain trailblazers in new technologies that are cutting cutting-edge for the most complex challenges this industry faces in each new generation of API development. In the space of “trailblazing CDMO”, Bachem aims to be the first to apply new technologies – sometimes encouraging customers to pilot a new approach that will help them gain an edge in the future. Benefit from comprehensive capabilitiesInfrastructure & Labor: We have the infrastructure and expertise to provide a wide range of CDMO services. Our facilities have the latest equipment, and our employees are highly skilled and experienced.Knowledge, Innovation & Technology: We are committed to innovation and continuous improvement. We invest in research and development and collaborate with leading academic and industry partners.Experience: We have a long history of providing CDMO services to the pharmaceutical industry. We have a proven track record of success, and our customers trust us. Commercial advantages of partnering with Bachem• Stable, predictable base business: Our CMO services provide a stable, predictable business foundation. This allows us to invest in research and development and continue growing our CDMO and Trailblazer CDMO businesses.• Feeder for commercial pipeline: Our CDMO services provide a feeder for our commercial pipeline . This means we can leverage the knowledge and experience gained from our CDMO work to develop new and innovative therapies.• Access to new markets: Our Trailblazer CDMO services give us access to new markets. We are at the forefront of developing new technologies and therapies. Strategic RationaleOur value proposition is based on the following strategic rationale:• Differentiation: We differentiate ourselves from our competitors by offering a differentiated value proposition that addresses the unique needs of our customers.• Innovation: We are committed to innovation and continuous improvement. We invest in research and development and collaborate with leading academic and industry partners.• Partnerships: We build strong partnerships with our customers. We work closely with them to understand their needs and develop solutions that meet their requirements.We believe this value proposition will continue to allow us to offer products and services as the leading peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO. We are committed to providing our customers with the products and services they need to bring new and innovative therapies to market. Download Why choose Bachem as your partner?Choosing Bachem as your partner ensures a strategic alliance with a globally renowned industry leader. With decades of experience, Bachem brings unparalleled expertise in peptide and oligonucleotide development. 