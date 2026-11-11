TG-17 Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

TG-17 Incorporation Registered Shs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41NM5 / ISIN: US87338C2026

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11.11.2026 15:22:57

Our Bond To Cut $6 Mln Of Op. Costs In FY27; Aims 50% Revenue Growth; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Our Bond, Inc. (OBAI), a digital infrastructure company, on Wednesday, announced its intention to reduce annualized operating costs by approximately $6 million, or over 30%. The company also projected about 50% revenue growth in 2027 compared with anticipated 2026 performance.

The company's $6 million annualized operating cost-cutting plan is expected to comprise approximately $3 million in recurring annual cost savings driven by the increased use of artificial intelligence, automation, and operational efficiencies, as well as the elimination of approximately $3 million in one-time expenses incurred during 2026, which is not expected to repeat in 2027.

Our Bond anticipates approximately 50% revenue growth in 2027, supported by its expanding presence across enterprise customers, international markets, and municipalities.

The projected revenue growth could increasingly translate into improved margins and cash flow rather than being offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses, the company stated.

Founder and CEO of Bond, Doron Kempel, said, "We believe Bond is entering a fundamentally different phase of its growth. Having invested more than $100 million in building our technology, infrastructure, and global operations, we now have the foundation to support substantial revenue growth without materially increasing our workforce or operating costs under normal growth scenarios."

Our Bond shares were gaining 1.25 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, trading at $1.62, while the stock closed Tuesday down by 6.43 percent.

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