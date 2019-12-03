Our Crawl Spaces May Be Damaging Our Health, Says Bay Crawl Space

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crawl space foundations are very common in homes across the Southeastern US as they tend to be cheaper than large concrete slabs or basements. However, health experts are now concerned that these crawl spaces may, in fact, be harmful to human health.

As a result of the humid climate in this part of the US, many crawl spaces suffer from poor moisture management. This poor moisture management can lead to a whole host of nasty problems, such as insect infestations, mold, condensation on insulation and ductwork, and more.

Experts say the mold caused by standing water in your crawl space can make its way into your home and living areas, putting you at an increased risk of upper respiratory tract problems.

They've also highlighted other ways crawl spaces can be harmful to health. For example, moisture that gets trapped in crawl spaces is attractive to pests like mice, snakes, termites, and rats. These kinds of pests can spread harmful pathogens through their urine and droppings, which can again make their way into the indoor air inside your home.

Another problem is that crawl spaces can allow radon emitted from the soil beneath our homes to enter through our foundations. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that has no notable odor and comes out of the soil when deposits of uranium begin to decay, which happens all over the earth all the time.

Radon is radioactive, however, it's usually not a major health concern as only tiny amounts of radon are emitted and most of it is immediately dispersed into the atmosphere. The problem occurs when radon gets trapped inside our homes and the concentration of it begins to build, which is why crawl spaces are a cause for concern.

However, it's not all doom and gloom, and you don't have to go rushing off to buy a home without a crawl space either. Experts believe that most of these health risks can be significantly minimized by putting an effective moisture control system in place.

There are lots of different methods for moisture control in crawl spaces, such as ventilation with outside air and crawl space encapsulation. Companies like Bay Crawl Space provide crawl space encapsulation services in which a vapor barrier and moisture barrier are installed, the vents are sealed, and a dehumidifier is installed to extract moisture from the air in the crawl space.

