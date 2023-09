Our journey on the European Sleeper turned into a bad dream

There were no working toilets, no air-con, no sleep – and finally we were locked inThis summer, my family and I enjoyed a fortnight’s backpacking around northern Europe, travelling mainly by rail. As part of that, we booked the European Sleeper service for the final leg of our journey from Berlin to Amsterdam. The cost was €499 (£428) for a couchette compartment for the four of us.The company’s website showed pictures of very smart and comfortable-looking compartments, and extolled the comfort and convenience of its service.But when we boarded it was clear that the carriage, and our compartment, had seen much better days. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel