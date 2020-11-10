OurFamilyWizard Announces Several New Additions to Its Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard, the leading coparenting platform for parents and professionals, announced the hire of Blake Sipek as its Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this year, OurFamilyWizard received a significant growth investment from Spectrum Equity and hired CEO Nick VanWagner to lead the company as it strives to expand product offerings and support more families and professionals.

Sipek is the company's first full-time Chief Financial Officer in its 20-year history. "OurFamilyWizard has supported over 1 million parents and professionals since inception. As we embark on our next phase of growth to serve millions more, we are excited to augment the existing team with talented professionals experienced in scaling mission-driven organizations," commented VanWagner. "From our first conversation, it was clear how aligned Blake was with our passion for helping families achieve better outcomes. His experience and success at Revel, another mission-driven organization, is extremely relevant for helping OurFamilyWizard scale in thoughtful and customer-centric ways."

"I have found throughout my career that companies with a strong mission-to-product alignment are the most successful in any market," said Sipek. "I am thoroughly impressed by the industry knowledge and passion within the OurFamilyWizard team. Co-parenting can be one of the most challenging experiences parents go through, and I am thrilled to be part of a company that's core focus is making that transition smoother for parents, children and family professionals."

As the CFO at Revel, a healthcare technology company, Sipek oversaw the Finance, HR, Legal and corporate development functions. Before joining Revel, he led the Finance and Sales Operations functions for Edmentum, a market-leading educational software company.

Sipek joins a growing team of new leaders at OurFamilyWizard that include Chief Product Officer Shane Helget, Business Operations Lead Shikha Raval, and Growth Lead Andrew Schneider. Helget, who has experience leading and scaling innovative software teams across a range of market leaders, had this to say: "I was attracted by the prospect of building and scaling products that have a meaningful impact on the daily lives of families. Being surrounded by a team that cares deeply about their users motivates me every day."

These leaders will work with the existing team of highly knowledgeable industry experts to expand the reach and impact of OurFamilyWizard's products across a diverse set of stakeholders within the family law ecosystem, including lawyers, mediators, parents and children.

About OurFamilyWizard

Founded in 2001, OurFamilyWizard provides both families and the professionals who serve them with the tools necessary for more seamless and successful co-parenting. Over one million parents and professionals have leveraged OurFamilyWizard to share calendars, messages, journals, files, expenses and important information such as health and school records. The platform is recommended by courts in all 50 US states, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

