Ouster Stock Gains 3% On Launch Of Next-Gen Rev8 Lidar Sensors

(RTTNews) - Ouster, Inc. (OUST) shares rose 3.19 percent to $27.30 on Monday, gaining $0.84, following the announcement of its next generation lidar sensor platform.

The stock is currently trading at $27.30, compared to its previous close of $26.45 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $29.94 and has traded in a range of $27.49 to $30.40, with volume reaching 2,753,155 shares.

The company unveiled its Rev8 digital lidar sensors powered by its L4 Ouster Silicon, featuring native color sensing, improved range and resolution, and enhanced performance for AI-driven applications. The new platform is designed for scalability, reliability, and adoption across industries, including automotive, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

The stock has traded between $7.65 and $41.65 over the past 52 weeks.