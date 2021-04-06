|
06.04.2021 13:13:00
Out With The Old, In With The New: Suning Subsidizes 500 Million Product Trade-ins and Offers Free On-site Home Appliance Inspections
BEIJING, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com (002024.SZ), China's leading smart retail service provider and a Fortune Global 500 company owned by Suning Group, has launched a new home appliance trade-in scheme during its inaugural 2021 Product Upgrade Conference held on March 30 in Beijing. The new plan will see Suning.com subsidize 500 million product trade-ins and offer free home appliance testing and maintenance services.
In fact, Suning.com pioneered home appliance trade-in services starting in 2005. In 2009, when China introduced a national trade-in policy for home appliances, Suning.com responded immediately by further updating its services including setting up a reservation hotline and offering specialized consulting services in its brick-and-mortar stores. In the same year, China's first batch of customers who benefited from the national trade-in policy were mostly Suning.com users. More than a decade on, the first batch of home appliances to benefit from the scheme are nearing the end of their product life-cycle — ushering in a new opportunity for the trade-in market.
Seamless cross-category upgrades, delivered in just one hour
During the conference, Hou Enlong, president of retail at Suning.com, unveiled the latest version of Suning.com's 3C home appliance trade-in plan. Consumers can enjoy a streamlined upgrade process that encompasses old appliance removal, new appliance installation, price comparison, improved customer experience and more.
As part of its scheme, Suning.com will complete the delivery of a new home appliance while simultaneously removing the old appliance. This saves customers from needing to wait for a replacement machine or organize their own appliance removal. The scheme also supports cross-category trade-ins, which enables customers to swap an existing appliance in one category with an appliance in another, such as trading in a fridge for a washing machine.
With tens of thousands of stores nationwide, Suning.com can realize trade-ins in just 60 minutes. Customers can place an order online and enjoy rapid delivery to their doorstep, or head to their nearest store and complete the trade-in — both in as little as one hour. Suning.com also instantly completes a one-click valuation of the old appliance, then directly deducts this from the price of the new model for a seamless trade-in.
Suning.com has launched a new home appliance maintenance service in tandem with its trade-in scheme. Consumers can enjoy free maintenance services on-site, or schedule a complimentary at-home visit from a professional engineer.
Supporting change with action
Xiong Xiangyi, executive president of Liaowang Institute – the public policy research center at the National Center for Research (NCR), released its 2021 China Home Appliances Trade-in Annual Survey Report during the conference. He noted that the product upgrades are expected to become more popular in 2021. Due to the increasing awareness of trade-ins among Chinese consumers, 2021 is slated to be the first year where the industry sees an uptick in consumers swapping old appliances for upgraded products.
Home appliance trade-in policies have garnered significant attention as a result of their ability to reduce carbon footprint and support green consumption. The Report acknowledged that in the trade-in 2.0 era, government-led and company-sponsored programs will become more significant. Recognizing this, Suning.com has actively launched a number of trade-in benefits and subsidies — pioneering the green home appliance market of tomorrow.
As the leading company in recycled home appliances, Suning.com's dual-line service upgrades are aligned with consumer demand for smart, high-quality household appliances. At the same time, Suning.com has developed its trade-in service to help promote recycling and upcycling within the industry.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new-suning-subsidizes-500-million-product-trade-ins-and-offers-free-on-site-home-appliance-inspections-301262880.html
SOURCE Suning Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX weiter auf Rekordjagd -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Während es für den heimischen Markt nach oben geht, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zum Start gar auf ein neues Hoch klettern. An den Märkten in Asien zeigten sich Anleger dagegen zurückhaltend.