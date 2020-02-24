Outback Bowl Charitable Giving Initiative Reaches $2 Million In 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition to the $155 million contributed to universities over its history, including approximately $6.5 million this past game, the Outback Bowl Charitable Giving Initiative commitment has now exceeded $2 million in donations to non-profits since 2016. Outback Bowl officials presented its most recent check in the amount of $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay last week, one of dozens the bowl is presenting to area charities as a part of at least $500,000 in annual donations to deserving non-profits in 2020. The Charitable Giving Initiative has donated to more than 120 organizations since beginning the program and has further committed to giving at least $2.5 million more over the next five years.

"The Outback Bowl was started as, and remains, an economic engine for the region producing in excess of $1 billion of economic impact and has contributed over $155 million to universities, but we also want to do more to help the day-to-day lives of local residents," explains Outback Bowl President/CEO Jim McVay. "Our Charitable Giving Initiative provides much needed funding to the dozens of deserving Tampa Bay organizations that are meeting the needs of the community."

The Outback Bowl selects recipient organizations that assist people in need through a variety of causes including disadvantaged youth, the disabled, the homeless, military veterans, medical research and more.

The bowl boasts the longest college football tradition in the Tampa Bay region and will celebrate its 35th game this next New Year's Day in Raymond James Stadium.

The Outback Bowl is proud to support universities, the Tampa Bay economy and local charities each year. Learn more about the Outback Bowl's Charitable Giving Initiative online at http://www.outbackbowl.com/giving-back.

ABOUT THE OUTBACK BOWL:

The Outback Bowl attracts visitors from more than 40 states each year to join local fans for the game and week of events while generating tens-of-millions of dollars in exposure for the region. The bowl boasts the longest title sponsor in bowl game history with Outback Steakhouse entering its 26th year with the game. The Outback Bowl has contributed over $155 million to universities over its history and is estimated to have generated more than $1 billion in economic impact for the Tampa Bay area over this time. It has also contributed more than $2 million to charities since 2016 and has committed to paying an additional $39 million to universities and donating at least $2.5 million more to charities through the 2026 game.

