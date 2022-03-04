OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE JOINS THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY AND COACHES VS. CANCER TO LAUNCH THE INAUGURAL "BE A GAME CHANGER" CAMPAIGN

TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outback Steakhouse® is teaming up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Coaches vs. Cancer to launch the inaugural "Be A Game Changer" consumer point-of-sale campaign running March 1 to April 4.

Outback Steakhouse restaurants nationwide are committed to supporting this initiative that unites college basketball fans for a common cause – saving lives from cancer. Customers are invited to "Be A Game Changer" by adding a donation to their check when ordering online, using the Outback app, or visiting a participating Outback Steakhouse location.

"Outback Steakhouse is excited to partner with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer," said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. "We know that by joining forces for the common goal of fighting cancer, we can be part of something that will truly be a game-changer for years to come."

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has partnered with the Coaches vs. Cancer program benefiting the American Cancer Society for over 25 years. In the partnership with Outback Steakhouse, the Be A Game Changer campaign aims to raise $250,000 to advance the ACS mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

"We are thrilled to have Outback Steakhouse join us in our inaugural Be A Game Changer campaign," said Lon Kruger, longtime Division I basketball coach and Coaches vs. Cancer Council chair for the American Cancer Society. "So many lives have been touched by cancer, and we appreciate the opportunity to rally communities across the nation in this effort to beat this terrible disease. We are looking forward to teaming with Outback to make a positive difference in the lives of our cancer warriors and their families."

To learn more about the American Cancer Society's and Coaches vs. Cancer's commitment to fighting cancer, visit www.cancer.org/coachesvscancer

About Outback Steakhouse:

There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit outback.com or the Outback Facebook page.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

About Coaches vs. Cancer:

Coaches vs. Cancer is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers coaches, their teams, and communities to unite to save more lives from cancer. This program leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of basketball coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. For more information, visit www.cancer.org/coachesvscancer.

