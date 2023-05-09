Outcome of the 2023 Shareholders’ Meeting (EN / FR / NL)

Outcome of the 2023 Shareholders’ Meeting

All resolutions were endorsed by shareholders.

Brussels, May 9, 2023

Solvay held its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting in Brussels. Shareholders voted in favor of all the proposed resolutions.

Nicolas Boël, Chairman of the Board, highlighted the successes achieved in 2022, which strengthened the financial, environmental, social and governance performance of the Group.

Ilham Kadri, CEO, celebrated the 4-year transformation of Solvay that marked a major milestone in the 160-year journey of the Group, a legacy that will be transmitted to the two companies after the planned separation , for generations to come.

Solvay shareholders showed strong support to all resolutions and more specifically:

the payment of a gross dividend of €4.05 per share for the year 2022. After deduction of the interim dividend of €1.54 gross per share, paid in January 2023, the balance amounts to €2.51 gross per share (after deduction of 30% of withholding tax) will be paid on May 17, 2023.

The re-election of two independent board members : Mrs Marjan Oudeman for a four-year term mandate, and Ms. Rosemary Thorne for a one-year term mandate to ensure the smooth transition of the Board duties, particularly her role as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The remuneration report with a higher approval percentage than last year, and the approval of the proposed special share option award.



Nicolas Boël, Chairman of the Board commented: "I am very proud of our outstanding performance in 2022. This illustrates the need to continue the strategic trajectory begun four years ago, with the next step being the creation of two powerful companies with strong management and solid prospects for the future. We intend to achieve this while remaining true to ourselves, to who we are. We will pass on 160 years of history and values to these two new champions, carried by the women and men who are driving our Group today.”

Details of the votes and the presentations of the Chairman and of the CEO are now available on Solvay’s website, in the Investors section .

Résultats de l’assemblée générale des actionnaires 2023

Les actionnaires ont approuvé toutes les résolutions.

Bruxelles, 9 mai 2023

Solvay a tenu son assemblée générale des actionnaires à Bruxelles. Les actionnaires ont voté en faveur de toutes les résolutions proposées..

Nicolas Boël, président du conseil d’administration, a souligné les succès remportés en 2022, qui ont renforcé les performances financières, environnementales, sociales et de gouvernance du Groupe. Ilham Kadri, CEO, a célébré les quatre années de transformation de Solvay qui ont marqué une étape importante dans les 160 ans d'existence du Groupe, dont l'héritage sera transmis aux deux entreprises après la séparation prévue , pour les générations futures.

L’important soutien des actionnaires de Solvay a été mis en évidence par l’approbation de toutes les résolutions et plus particulièrement:

Le versement d’un dividende brut de 4,05€ par action pour l’année 2022. Après déduction de l'acompte sur Dividende de 1,54 € brut par action, versé en janvier 2023, le solde s'élève à 2,51 € brut par action (après déduction de 30 % de précompte mobilier) et sera versé le 17 mai 2023.

La réélection de deux membres indépendants au conseil d'administration: Mme Marjan Oudeman pour un mandat de quatre ans, et Mme Rosemary Thorne pour un mandat d'un an afin d'assurer une transition fluide des fonctions du Conseil, en particulier de son rôle de présidente du Comité d'audit.

Le rapport de rémunération avec un pourcentage d'approbation plus élevé que l'année dernière, et l'approbation de la proposition d'attribution spéciale d'options d'achat d'actions.



Nicolas Boël, président du conseil d’administration a souligné: "Je suis très fier de notre performance exceptionnelle en 2022. Elle illustre la nécessité de poursuivre la trajectoire stratégique entamée il y a un peu plus d'une décennie, la prochaine étape étant la création de deux entités indépendantes, dotées de fondations solides et de magnifiques perspectives d'avenir. Nous entendons y parvenir en restant fidèles à nous-mêmes, à ce que nous sommes. Nous transmettrons 160 ans d'histoire et de valeurs à ces deux nouveaux champions, portés par les femmes et les hommes qui sont les moteurs de notre Groupe aujourd'hui.”

Les détails des votes et les présentations sont maintenant disponibles sur le site web de Solvay, dans la section investisseurs .

Resultaat van de Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders van 2023

Alle resoluties werden goedgekeurd door de aandeelhouders

Brussel, 9 mei 2023

Solvay heeft zijn gewone algemene aandeelhoudersvergadering in Brussel gehouden. De aandeelhouders stemden voor alle voorgestelde resoluties.

Nicolas Boël, Voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur, benadrukte de in 2022 behaalde successen die de financiële, ecologische, sociale en bestuurlijke prestaties van de Groep hebben versterkt. Ilham Kadri, CEO, vierde de vierjarige transformatie van Solvay die een belangrijke mijlpaal vormde in de 160-jarige Reis van de Groep, waarvan de erfenis na de geplande splitsing generaties lang zal worden doorgegeven aan de twee bedrijven.

De Solvay-aandeelhouders hebben alle resoluties nadrukkelijk gesteund en meer bepaald:

de uitbetaling van een brutodividend van € 4,05 per aandeel voor het jaar 2022. Na aftrek van het interimdividend van €1,54 bruto per aandeel, betaald in januari 2023, zal het saldo van €2,51 bruto per aandeel (na aftrek van 30% roerende voorheffing) worden uitbetaald op 17 mei 2023.

De herverkiezing van twee onafhankelijke bestuursleden : mevrouw Marjan Oudeman voor een mandaat van vier jaar, en mevrouw Rosemary Thorne voor een mandaat van één jaar, om te zorgen voor een soepele overgang van de taken van de raad, met name haar rol als voorzitter van het auditcomité.

Het remuneratieverslag met een hoger goedkeuringspercentage dan vorig jaar, en de goedkeuring van de voorgestelde bijzondere toekenning van aandelenopties.

Nicolas Boël, voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur: "Ik ben erg trots op onze uitstekende prestaties in 2022. Dit illustreert de noodzaak om het strategische traject voort te zetten dat iets meer dan tien jaar geleden werd ingezet, met als volgende stap de oprichting van twee krachtige bedrijven met een sterk management en solide toekomstperspectieven. We willen dit bereiken terwijl we trouw blijven aan onszelf en aan wie we zijn. We zullen 160 jaar geschiedenis en waarden doorgeven aan deze twee nieuwe kampioenen, gedragen door de vrouwen en mannen die vandaag onze Groep voortstuwen."

De details van de stemmen en de presentaties van de Voorzitter en de CEO zijn nu beschikbaar op de website van Solvay, in het gedeelte Investors .

