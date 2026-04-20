20.04.2026 12:09:52

Outcrop Silver CEO Ian Harris Steps Down; Rob Bruggeman Appointed Successor

(RTTNews) - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (OCGSF, OCG.TO), on Monday announced that Ian Harris has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, with Rob Bruggeman appointed as CEO and Director, effective immediately.

Ian Harris will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, while Jay Sujir will remain on the Board but step down as Chair.

The company also announced that Amandip Singh has resigned as Vice President, Corporate Development, and Guillermo Hernandez Pineda has stepped down as Vice President, Exploration.

Rob Bruggeman brings more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector, and previously served as Chairman and Interim CEO of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (ABBRF, ABRA.TO)

The company said the leadership changes are aimed at supporting its next phase of growth and advancing its core silver-gold assets.

On Friday, Outcrop Silver closed at $0.3600 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit schwachem Wochenstart -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost nahmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen