Outdoor Event Signage and Sports Marketing Branding Company, Expand a Brand, Broadens Eco-Friendly Product Line and Strengthens U.S. Office

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expand a Brand, a manufacturer of unique outdoor event branding and sports marketing signage, has solidified their presence in the U.S. market by creating eco-friendly pieces for event organizers, advertisers, and local communities navigating their post-pandemic rebound.

Known for their unique event tents, outdoor event signage, recycled materials, and contributions to unforgettable sports marketing campaign experiences, the company has expanded their corporate offerings to include everything from face masks and classroom shields to recycled tote bags and maternity gear to further serve their active community.

With presence in more than 20 offices worldwide, this award-winning corporate signage and consumer product company in the last 6 months has:

Launched new and patented outdoor event marketing pieces that are currently being used by Fortune 100 brands around the world.

Developed a separate B2B and B2C product line which helps schools, companies, and individuals respond to COVID-19 protection needs in an eco-friendly manner.

Established new partnerships with sports marketing and advertising agencies implementing environmentally conscious branding as part of their outreach and event planning.

Achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth reflecting the strength of the pandemic rebound in the U.S. market.

"The environmental lessons of COVID-19 have created an extraordinary demand for eco-friendly outdoor promotional pieces and sustainable products that make an impact," said Adrian Queenan, CEO of Expand a Brand. "Expand a Brand has been manufacturing and providing environmentally-friendly pieces for years and meeting these new market demands as the world rebounds from the pandemic was a natural evolution," he added.

Expand a Brand, a subsidiary of Expand a Sign International, based in Durban, South Africa, established their U.S. headquarters in Atlanta due to the city's large concentration of sports marketing and experiential marketing agencies as well as the state's business-friendly and logistics-oriented environment. Known for their sports marketing campaign innovations, quality fabrics, and use of eco-friendly materials, this network of companies around the world is considered a top employer in the communities they serve and respected as an industry leader in the outdoor event marketing and signage space.

To learn more about Expand a Brand and its partnerships with sports marketing agencies, outdoor event planners, experiential marketing firms, local communities, athletic organizations, and corporate responsibility teams, please visit their website at www.expandabrand.com or call 678.608.3954. To schedule an interview, please call Joanne Sanders at 404.644.2779.

ABOUT EXPAND A BRAND

Expand a Brand, known for their outdoor event signage and eco-friendly approach to product development, is an award-winning organization that works closely with sports marketing, experiential marketing, active and sustainability-conscious consumers, and environmentally friendly corporations committed to corporate responsibility. Expand a Brand, who serves the U.S. market, is a subsidiary of Expand a Sign International, based in Durban, South Africa, and is one of 20 outdoor event signage offices around the world. To learn more about Expand a Brand, please visit their website at www.expandabrand.com or call 678.608.3954.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-event-signage-and-sports-marketing-branding-company-expand-a-brand-broadens-eco-friendly-product-line-and-strengthens-us-office-301353261.html

SOURCE Expand a Brand