DUBLIN, June 3, 2020

There has been an increase in spending on home goods and furniture as a result of shelter-in-place orders keeping people in their houses. Although many furniture retailers had to close their stores during the pandemic, some saw an increase in online orders. Some retailers began offering delivery or curbside pickup while stores remained closed to customers. Other retailers have responded to the closure of stores by introducing online showrooms. BoConcept has introduced a virtual showroom that allows customers to see how the item is styled in store, examine it up close and ask questions about it.



Online furniture retailers such as Wayfair and Overstock.com have seen a huge increase in sales. In the early days of the pandemic, there was a huge increase in demand for office furniture as more people looked to set up a home office for remote working. While the last few months have seen a surge in demand for outdoor furniture and recreational items such as pool floats as consumers plan to spend summer vacations at home.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Demand for Outdoor Furniture Soars due to the Coronavirus Pandemic"

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-furniture-sees-unprecedented-sales-growth-due-to-covid-19-lockdown-301070280.html

